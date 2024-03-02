New Xiaomi smartwatches hit the market, offering style and performance

Tech

TBS Report / Smart Watch
02 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:28 am

New Xiaomi smartwatches hit the market, offering style and performance

These new smartwatches from Xiaomi cater to a range of preferences and activities, promising both style and functionality at various price points

TBS Report / Smart Watch
02 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:28 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Xiaomi, refusing to rest after unveiling a camera-heavy phone at the Mobile World Congress, has introduced three new smartwatches recently, each packed with robust sports tracking features.

The Smart Band 8 Pro, Watch S3 and Watch 2 are now up for preorder in the UK, with global availability yet to be disclosed, reports CNET.

These new smartwatches from Xiaomi cater to a range of preferences and activities, promising both style and functionality at various price points.

Smart Band 8 Pro

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro. Photo: Collected
Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro. Photo: Collected

Starting with the Smart Band 8 Pro, priced at £60 in the UK (approximately $75), it comes with a 1.74-inch AMOLED display shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Sleek and lightweight at 9.9 millimetres thin and 22.5 grams, it offers heart rate monitoring, tracking for 150 different sports, and pace-setting for runners.

With a 289mAh battery, it can last for up to 14 days of use and five ATM waterproofing, making it suitable for various activities, even in the rain.

Xiaomi Watch S3

Xiaomi Watch S3. Photo: Collected
Xiaomi Watch S3. Photo: Collected

The Xiaomi Watch S3 combines a classic watch design with interchangeable bezels that provide unique watch faces. It has a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display and an aluminium alloy frame.

This watch offers heart rate monitoring and boasts a battery life of up to 15 days. Xiaomi claims its fast charging capabilities ensure two full days of use with just five minutes of charging.

The motion sensors enable users to perform wrist flicks for actions such as answering or declining calls. However, the practical functionality of this feature has yet to be fully assessed. The Watch S3 comes with a price tag of £125, approximately $160.

Xiaomi Watch 2

Xiaomi Watch 2. Photo: Collected
Xiaomi Watch 2. Photo: Collected

Lastly, the most expensive of the releases is the Xiaomi Watch 2, priced at £170 (approximately $215), runs on Google's Wear OS and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chip.

With around 65 hours of mixed-use on a full charge, it features a round 1.43-inch display, and an aluminium alloy frame, and can track 160 sports, including skiing with GPS route tracking.

Equipped with sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking, it also offers insights into sleep patterns over seven consecutive days.

