Who comes out on top? OnePlus Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Both watches offer basic fitness tracking, but the Galaxy Watch 6 (right) leads with its extensive health features, setting a new standard for accuracy and functionality. Photo: Collected

OnePlus, known for its stellar smartphones, ventured into the smartwatch market with the original OnePlus Watch in 2021. Despite aiming for durability and sophistication, it fell short, failing to gain significant traction.

But how does its latest offering, the OnePlus Watch 2, compare with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 — a benchmark for Android smartwatches?

A review comparison between these two smartwatches by Digitaltrends helps narrow down the key differences between the two so that you can make the right choice.

Design and durability

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a stainless steel body in Radiant Steel and Black Steel variants, radiating elegance and robustness. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 opts for an aluminium build, available in graphite, gold, and silver, offering diverse style preferences.

Both watches are durable with MIL-STD-810H certification and 5 ATM/IP68 water resistance.

Display and performance

The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy Watch 6 impresses with its larger Super AMOLED display and higher brightness levels.

The OnePlus Watch 2's Snapdragon W5 chip ensures smooth operation, complemented by a dedicated efficiency co-processor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6's Exynos W930 chip delivers reliable performance, albeit slightly slower.

Software and features

The OnePlus Watch 2 embraces Wear OS 4 with added OnePlus tweaks, but its nonfunctional rotating crown and limited app support may disappoint some users. In contrast, the Galaxy Watch 6's One UI provides a polished user experience with extensive health features, LTE connectivity, and a plethora of supported apps.

The Galaxy Watch 6 does have one other trick up its sleeve. Because it offers a 4G/LTE version for those who want to stay connected even when they leave their phone behind. The OnePlus Watch 2 does not offer a cellular version, so if that's important, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be your only choice.

Fitness and health tracking

While both watches offer basic fitness tracking capabilities, the Galaxy Watch 6 takes the lead with its comprehensive suite of health features, setting a new standard in accuracy and functionality.

Price and battery life

Priced similarly at $300, both watches offer competitive value. However, the OnePlus Watch 2 surpasses its counterpart in battery longevity, boasting up to 100 hours of usage in Smart Mode and an impressive 12 days in Power Saver mode.

In this showdown, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 demonstrates its strengths, setting a new benchmark for smartwatches with its superior display, robust health tracking features, and polished software experience.

While the OnePlus Watch 2 shines in design and battery life, its shortcomings in health tracking accuracy and software refinement position it as a strong competitor, albeit with room for improvement.