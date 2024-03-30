Who comes out on top? OnePlus Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Tech

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 08:12 am

Related News

Who comes out on top? OnePlus Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

While the OnePlus Watch 2 excels in battery life and design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 provides various size options and LTE connectivity choices

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 08:12 am
Both watches offer basic fitness tracking, but the Galaxy Watch 6 (right) leads with its extensive health features, setting a new standard for accuracy and functionality. Photo: Collected
Both watches offer basic fitness tracking, but the Galaxy Watch 6 (right) leads with its extensive health features, setting a new standard for accuracy and functionality. Photo: Collected

OnePlus, known for its stellar smartphones, ventured into the smartwatch market with the original OnePlus Watch in 2021. Despite aiming for durability and sophistication, it fell short, failing to gain significant traction.

But how does its latest offering, the OnePlus Watch 2, compare with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 — a benchmark for Android smartwatches?

A review comparison between these two smartwatches by Digitaltrends helps narrow down the key differences between the two so that you can make the right choice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Design and durability

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a stainless steel body in Radiant Steel and Black Steel variants, radiating elegance and robustness. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 opts for an aluminium build, available in graphite, gold, and silver, offering diverse style preferences.

Both watches are durable with MIL-STD-810H certification and 5 ATM/IP68 water resistance.

Display and performance

The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy Watch 6 impresses with its larger Super AMOLED display and higher brightness levels.

The OnePlus Watch 2's Snapdragon W5 chip ensures smooth operation, complemented by a dedicated efficiency co-processor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6's Exynos W930 chip delivers reliable performance, albeit slightly slower.

Software and features

The OnePlus Watch 2 embraces Wear OS 4 with added OnePlus tweaks, but its nonfunctional rotating crown and limited app support may disappoint some users. In contrast, the Galaxy Watch 6's One UI provides a polished user experience with extensive health features, LTE connectivity, and a plethora of supported apps.

The Galaxy Watch 6 does have one other trick up its sleeve. Because it offers a 4G/LTE version for those who want to stay connected even when they leave their phone behind. The OnePlus Watch 2 does not offer a cellular version, so if that's important, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be your only choice.

Fitness and health tracking

While both watches offer basic fitness tracking capabilities, the Galaxy Watch 6 takes the lead with its comprehensive suite of health features, setting a new standard in accuracy and functionality.

Price and battery life

Priced similarly at $300, both watches offer competitive value. However, the OnePlus Watch 2 surpasses its counterpart in battery longevity, boasting up to 100 hours of usage in Smart Mode and an impressive 12 days in Power Saver mode.

In this showdown, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 demonstrates its strengths, setting a new benchmark for smartwatches with its superior display, robust health tracking features, and polished software experience.

While the OnePlus Watch 2 shines in design and battery life, its shortcomings in health tracking accuracy and software refinement position it as a strong competitor, albeit with room for improvement.

OnePlus Watch 2 / Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 / smartwatches / Review

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

3h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

3h | Videos
Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

1d | Videos
AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

1h | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

17h | Videos