Dhaka to remain silent from 10am to 10.01am on 15 October

The government has decided to observe a one-minute silence in Dhaka city from 10am to 10.01am on October 15 in a bid to raise awareness on noise pollutiuon.

This decision was taken in the inter-ministerial meeting held at the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Wednesday (4 October).

To make this program successful, cooperation has been sought from all concerned including Dhaka North and South City Corporation, all types of transport and construction association, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Cabinet Division, Public Security Division, Local Government Division, Road Transport and Highways Division, Secondary and Higher Education Department, Police Department, Scouts and all media.

A special campaign on noise pollution control will be conducted from 9:30am to 10am on October 15 at 10 noisy places in Dhaka city.

Awareness stickers will be distributed among noise makers.

Later, Dhaka city will remain silent from 10:00 to 10:01.

In the meeting, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr Farhina Ahmed said, efforts will be made to convince the people of the peace of being silent.

She said everyone must work together to prevent noise pollution to ensure a peaceful environment for people.