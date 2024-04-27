Redmi Watch 4: Affordable smartwatch with sleek design, impressive features

The Redmi Watch 4 stands out as a budget-friendly smartwatch with a premium feel and essential features.

Its sleek design, impressive battery life and diverse fitness tracking capabilities make it a compelling choice in the crowded wearable market, according to Tech Advisor.

This smartwatch comes in two classy colours, obsidian black and silver grey, encased in lightweight aluminium. Its comfortable strap, though a bit tricky to adjust, ensures a snug fit. With 5ATM waterproofing, it is also suitable for swimming.

It has a 1.97-inch AMOLED touchscreen and offers a bright display that offers a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits maximum brightness. It supports always-on mode and even includes an onboard speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calls, making it a versatile companion.

This device runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS providing a smooth user experience compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Notably, it boasts an emergency SOS mode for added safety.

For fitness enthusiasts, this smartwatch offers over 150 sports modes, including running, cycling and swimming. Built-in GPS ensures accurate outdoor tracking, While heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring features keep track of your health.

With a 470mAh battery, the Redmi Watch 4 can stay alive for up to 20 days of typical use. Its long battery mode extends this to a month, making it a reliable companion for extended periods.

The Redmi Watch 4 was globally launched in January 2024 and is now available for £89.99 in the UK, presenting an enticing choice for budget-conscious consumers.