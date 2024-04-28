Ajwah Tech introduces country's first Bangla-supported smartwatches

In a first for the country, local technology company Ajwah Tech has introduced fully Bangla-supported smartwatches under its brand Xpert.

A total of six smartwatches of this brand are now available in the country, reads a press statement on Saturday (28 April).

According to the press release, these smartwatches have their application (X-fit By Xpert), available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store, with the option of selecting Bangla as the language.

The theme of the watch includes Bangladesh's flag, the image of the Baitul Mukarram national mosque, images of national cricketers, and our national flower, which add a different dimension to the smartwatches offered by Xpert.

All smartwatches are waterproof and support Bluetooth calling (5.3 version). Each watch has an additional set of belts. The biggest surprise of Xpert watches is the one-year replacement warranty. Generally, different brands of smartwatches on the market have service warranties. But in this case, if there is a problem with any Xpert smartwatch product, the watch will be replaced with a completely new one within one year. Each Xpert smartwatch has a battery backup of 10 to 15 days; consequently, users can go up to 10 to 15 days with a single full charge without jitters. While most smartwatches don't offer all the features, all six smartwatches from this brand come with calling features.

These smartwatches are Xpert Prime, Vogue, Rock, Classic, Slick, and Star. These are available in the market within the price range of Tk2,200 to Tk4,000.

Founder and Managing Director of Ajwah Tech, Habib Monsur said, "As a native smartwatch brand, we are delighted to deliver this product to the users at an affordable price. Xpert's smartwatches match international standards. These smartwatches have all modern features. We have also integrated innovative technology into our smartwatches that support the Bangla language and related themes."

He added that the product is usually repaired somehow and returned to the customers through service centres. This is the usual practice. Instead, we have introduced a one-year replacement warranty facility. If the product has any problems, it will be replaced by a new product during this period. We are the first brand to offer such a facility domestically. He also said that our brand, Xpert, aims to reach our native users with all kinds of international standard tech products at a very affordable price.