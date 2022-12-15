Global Islami Bank opens 6 sub-branches

Global Islami Bank formally opened its six sub-branches respectively at Muradpur, Halishahar, Moidar Mill and Wahed Ali Chowdhury Hat of Chattogram, Islambag of Dhaka and Dewra Bazar of Gazipur on 15 December.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, divisional heads from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network across the country to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.

