Global Islami Bank profit drops 57% in April-June

The Global Islami Bank's net profit dropped by over 57% in the April-June quarter of this year.

During the quarter, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.13, which was Tk0.30 a year ago at the same time, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) filing.

At the end of the first half of this year, earnings per share stood at Tk0.74, which was Tk0.50 a year ago during the same period.

Its net operating cash flow per share became negative at Tk10.51 due to increase of profits paid on deposits and decrease of deposits from other banks borrowings.

The Global Islami Bank shares were traded at Tk8.60 each at the Dhaka bourse.