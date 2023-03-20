Global Islami Bank relocates its Chandina branch

Global Islami Bank relocated its Chandina branch to a new premises for customers convenience.

The new location is 'Saha Plaza', 544, Maddya Bazar, Chandina Pouroshava, Chandina in Cumilla on 19 March, according to a press release.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of the bank, inaugurated the operation of the branch as chief guest.

Zulfiquar Ali Khan, Executive Vice President and Head of GSD, Branch Manager, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.