Global Islami Bank opens Hili Agent Banking outlet in Dinajpur

Global Islami Bank formally opened its new Agent Banking outlet at Bangla Hili Bazar in Dinajpur.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the operation of the outlet as the chief guest on Monday (12 June).

Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, VP & Head of Marketing, Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, SAVP and Head of Agent Banking Division AKM Nurul Afsar, distinguished guests and officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.