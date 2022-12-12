Global Islami Bank opens its Rajoir, Jhenaidah branch

Global Islami Bank has opened its branches in Rajoir, Madaripur and Jhenaidah on 12 December.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, virtually inaugurated the operation of the branches as chief guest, said a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, divisional heads from head office, branch managers and distinguished clients were present on the occasion.

According to the media release, through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network around the country by providing "Banking with Faith".