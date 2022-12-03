Global Islami Bank gets ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Global Islami Bank has been conferred the prestigious Bronze Award by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) in the "ICMAB Best Corporate Award-2021" event under Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation) category.

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank received the award from Chief Guest Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP on Thursday (1 December), said a press release.

The award was given through evaluation of performance on Annual Report 2021 of the bank.