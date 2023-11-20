FICCI hosts 60 Years Celebration and Investment Expo 2023

Photo: Courtesy

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) hosted the 60 Years Celebration and Investment Expo 2023 on 19 November at the Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka.

This event had strategic partnerships with BIDA and the Ministry of Commerce. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the two-day event as the chief guest and focused on FDI bringing in Bangladesh to investors.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, prime minister's private industry and investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, senior secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Lokman Hossain Miah, and FICCI President Naser Azaz Bijoy also spoke at the event.