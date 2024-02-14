9th International Fire Safety and Security Expo set to start on 17 Feb

The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) has announced that the 9th International Fire Safety and Security Expo will take place from 17 February to 19 February at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka.

This three-day long expo aims to address the pressing need for enhanced fire safety measures, the introduction of modern equipment, and the promotion of awareness regarding fire safety and security across all sectors, reads a press release.

Md Niaz Ali Chishty, president of ESSAB, unveiled detailed insights into the exhibition during a press conference held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday (14 February).

ESSAB's Senior Vice President SM Shahjahan Saju, General Secretary Zakir Uddin Ahmed, Joint General Secretary Md Mahmood-E-Khoda, Publicity Secretary Md. Nazrul Islam, and representatives from the Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defense were present at the press conference.

In his address, ESSAB President Md Niaz Ali Chishty emphasised the growing importance of fire safety amidst Bangladesh's rapid economic expansion. He reiterated ESSAB's commitment to organising the International Fire Safety and Security Expo 2024 as a means to mitigate fire risks, fortify the nation's fire safety infrastructure, and foster sustainable development.

The expo, now in its ninth iteration, will showcase the latest advancements in fire safety and security technologies from leading global brands. Visitors can explore these innovations at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre from 11am to 8pm over the course of three days.

Highlighting the significance of the event, ESSAB President Md Niaz Ali Chishty announced that the exhibition will be inaugurated by the Honorable Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman. Over 100 prominent companies from 30 countries will participate, presenting their cutting-edge fire safety and security products across three main categories: fire safety solutions, security solutions, and building automation, he added.

A notable feature of this year's expo is the 'ESSAB Safety Excellence Award,' which will recognise exemplary fire safety measures implemented in commercial buildings, residential complexes, and industrial facilities. Additionally, ESSAB will honour the families of firefighters for their courageous contributions to firefighting and rescue efforts.

During the press conference, Secretary General Zakir Uddin Ahmed reaffirmed ESSAB's dedication to ensuring safety across various industries, trade, and housing sectors in alignment with the country's evolving development landscape.

The 9th International Fire Safety and Security Expo 2024 is co-partnered by several esteemed organizations, including the Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defense, FEBOAB, BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMA, Dhaka North and South City Corporations, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Home Affairs. The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has extended full support to this exhibition.