Livestock Services Week and Exhibition 2024 was held at the old Trade Fair Ground in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Thursday (18 April).

The event showcases various local and foreign animals and birds for attendees to enjoy. Cows, dogs, chickens, camels and birds are some of the things that were being showcased at the exhibition.

The exhibition is set to wrap up on 22 April.

