PM Hasina opens four-day UN climate adaption expo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated the four day UN Climate Adaptation Conference National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Expo 2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

The NAP Expo is an international forum where countries, organisations and other relevant stakeholders interact and exchange experiences in the formulation and implementation of NAP.

The event will serve as a platform for sharing insights on climate adaptation strategies from around the world, fostering mutual benefits.

Some 383 representatives from 104 countries have registered with UNFCCC to participate in NAP Expo 2024.

Besides, 550 people, including representatives of various ministries, departments and organisations of the country, climate experts, representatives of NGOs and volunteers will participate in the adaptation meet.

The expo will also arrange training sessions to identify gaps and needs related to the process of NAP formulation and implementation in developing countries.

There will be a total of 23 stalls in this conference where adaptation activities of different countries will be displayed.

Also, at 34 sessions over four days, experts will discuss transformational adaptation, financial mechanism, adaptation activity monitoring and evaluation tools and gender responsive adaptation.

A number of 13 stalls allocated for Bangladesh to showcase climate adaptation issues. Bangladesh will showcase its innovative adaptation measures such as rainwater harvesting, solar-powered water extraction in hilly regions, climate-resilient agriculture, and infrastructure development like cyclone shelters and road works.

The event will also celebrate Bangladesh's rich history, culture, and heritage.

Executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Steele and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury were also present at the programme.