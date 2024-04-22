PM Hasina opens four-day UN climate adaption expo

Bangladesh

UNB
22 April, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 12:10 pm

Related News

PM Hasina opens four-day UN climate adaption expo

UNB
22 April, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated the four day UN Climate Adaptation Conference National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Expo 2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

The NAP Expo is an international forum where countries, organisations and other relevant stakeholders interact and exchange experiences in the formulation and implementation of NAP.

The event will serve as a platform for sharing insights on climate adaptation strategies from around the world, fostering mutual benefits.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Some 383 representatives from 104 countries have registered with UNFCCC to participate in NAP Expo 2024.

Besides, 550 people, including representatives of various ministries, departments and organisations of the country, climate experts, representatives of NGOs and volunteers will participate in the adaptation meet.

The expo will also arrange training sessions to identify gaps and needs related to the process of NAP formulation and implementation in developing countries.

There will be a total of 23 stalls in this conference where adaptation activities of different countries will be displayed.

Also, at 34 sessions over four days, experts will discuss transformational adaptation, financial mechanism, adaptation activity monitoring and evaluation tools and gender responsive adaptation.

A number of 13 stalls allocated for Bangladesh to showcase climate adaptation issues. Bangladesh will showcase its innovative adaptation measures such as rainwater harvesting, solar-powered water extraction in hilly regions, climate-resilient agriculture, and infrastructure development like cyclone shelters and road works.

The event will also celebrate Bangladesh's rich history, culture, and heritage.

Executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Steele and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury were also present at the programme.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Expo / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

2h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

20h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What can be done to combat the effects of climate change?

What can be done to combat the effects of climate change?

10m | Videos
Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

1h | Videos
IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

15h | Videos
How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

17h | Videos