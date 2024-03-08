Chattogram Cattle Expo kicks off amid massive turnout

The much-anticipated Chattogram Cattle Expo-2024 commenced with a bang in the port city, drawing an impressive crowd on Thursday (7 March) afternoon.

Hosted at the Chattogram Abahani Ground in the bustling Halishahar area, the expo witnessed an overwhelming influx of visitors within just three hours of its opening.

Despite an entry fee of Tk50 per person, an astonishing 3000 attendees flocked to the expo, eager to experience the array of attractions on offer. From the captivating 'Ramp Show of Oxen' to exploring the 40 stalls housing a variety of cattle showcased by farmers, visitors, particularly the youth, immersed themselves in the festivities. Many seized the opportunity to snap photographs with the majestic creatures and even indulged in taking selfies alongside them.

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the ramp show, where farmers paraded their prized oxen to the delight of the audience. However, excitement reached its peak when a few spirited oxen broke free, sending attendees scrambling for safety amidst the unexpected chaos.

The expo was inaugurated with great pomp, featuring special guests including Dr Nisar Uddin Monju, councilor of Chattogram City Corporation Ward No-11, and Dr. Nazrul Islam, district livestock officer, and Rakibur Rahman Tutul, managing director of Nahar Agro, among others. Borhan Uddin Chowdhury, founder of Chattogram Cattle Farmers' Association, presided over the ceremony, which saw the release of balloons to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the audience, Dr. Nazrul Islam, the district livestock officer, emphasized the department's slogan, 'Smart Livestock, Smart Bangladesh.' He underscored the importance of cultivating intelligent livestock entrepreneurs for the nation's development. Dr. Islam highlighted the expo's role in attracting smart, young, and educated individuals to venture into the livestock business, contributing to the realization of a smarter Bangladesh.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Nisar Uddin Monju, councilor of Chattogram City Corporation Ward No-11, expressed his enthusiasm for the expo's potential to ignite interest in the livestock sector among the youth. He emphasized the importance of such events in fostering innovation and economic growth within the community, encouraging attendees to explore the diverse opportunities available in agriculture and livestock farming.

Rakibur Rahman Tutul, Managing Director of Nahar Agro, shared his perspective on the expo's significance in driving progress within the livestock industry. He commended the organizers for their initiative in hosting the event, highlighting Chattogram's role as a pioneer in promoting agricultural development.

Tutul urged young entrepreneurs to leverage the resources and knowledge gained from the expo to pursue innovative ventures that contribute to the sector's advancement and ultimately benefit the nation's economy

Borhan Uddin Chowdhury underscored the expo's objective of popularizing the livestock sector among the youth, envisioning a future where more young individuals contribute to Bangladesh's development through this sector.

In addition to cattle farmers, several livestock solution companies also participated in the expo, showcasing their products. With the event set to continue on Friday, anticipation remains high for further insights and opportunities within the thriving livestock industry.