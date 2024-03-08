Chattogram Cattle Expo kicks off amid massive turnout

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 01:32 pm

Related News

Chattogram Cattle Expo kicks off amid massive turnout

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 01:32 pm
File photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The much-anticipated Chattogram Cattle Expo-2024 commenced with a bang in the port city, drawing an impressive crowd on Thursday (7 March) afternoon.

Hosted at the Chattogram Abahani Ground in the bustling Halishahar area, the expo witnessed an overwhelming influx of visitors within just three hours of its opening.

Despite an entry fee of Tk50 per person, an astonishing 3000 attendees flocked to the expo, eager to experience the array of attractions on offer. From the captivating 'Ramp Show of Oxen' to exploring the 40 stalls housing a variety of cattle showcased by farmers, visitors, particularly the youth, immersed themselves in the festivities. Many seized the opportunity to snap photographs with the majestic creatures and even indulged in taking selfies alongside them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the ramp show, where farmers paraded their prized oxen to the delight of the audience. However, excitement reached its peak when a few spirited oxen broke free, sending attendees scrambling for safety amidst the unexpected chaos.

The expo was inaugurated with great pomp, featuring special guests including Dr Nisar Uddin Monju, councilor of Chattogram City Corporation Ward No-11, and Dr. Nazrul Islam, district livestock officer, and Rakibur Rahman Tutul, managing director of Nahar Agro, among others. Borhan Uddin Chowdhury, founder of Chattogram Cattle Farmers' Association, presided over the ceremony, which saw the release of balloons to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the audience, Dr. Nazrul Islam, the district livestock officer, emphasized the department's slogan, 'Smart Livestock, Smart Bangladesh.' He underscored the importance of cultivating intelligent livestock entrepreneurs for the nation's development. Dr. Islam highlighted the expo's role in attracting smart, young, and educated individuals to venture into the livestock business, contributing to the realization of a smarter Bangladesh.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Nisar Uddin Monju, councilor of Chattogram City Corporation Ward No-11, expressed his enthusiasm for the expo's potential to ignite interest in the livestock sector among the youth. He emphasized the importance of such events in fostering innovation and economic growth within the community, encouraging attendees to explore the diverse opportunities available in agriculture and livestock farming.

Rakibur Rahman Tutul, Managing Director of Nahar Agro, shared his perspective on the expo's significance in driving progress within the livestock industry. He commended the organizers for their initiative in hosting the event, highlighting Chattogram's role as a pioneer in promoting agricultural development.

Tutul urged young entrepreneurs to leverage the resources and knowledge gained from the expo to pursue innovative ventures that contribute to the sector's advancement and ultimately benefit the nation's economy

Borhan Uddin Chowdhury underscored the expo's objective of popularizing the livestock sector among the youth, envisioning a future where more young individuals contribute to Bangladesh's development through this sector.

In addition to cattle farmers, several livestock solution companies also participated in the expo, showcasing their products. With the event set to continue on Friday, anticipation remains high for further insights and opportunities within the thriving livestock industry.

Cattle / Expo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An ‘exposé’ published by the newspaper in late December 2023 has critics alleging that the New York Times threw its ethics code out the window and likely reinvigorated the Israeli war effort at a time when even Israel’s allies were expressing concerns. Photo: Collected

How pro-Israel bias took over the New York Times newsroom

6h | Panorama
The char residents are known for their resilience, especially the women, who withstand river erosion, flood and uncertainty, and continue to brave through various adversities. Photo: Friendship

Beacons of hope: 3 women making a difference in faraway chars

7h | Panorama
Bangladesh, which already has two safari parks, has started contemplating its third one in a remote bordering tropical forest. But there are other, more effective ways of wildlife conservation. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Beyond safari parks: Rethinking conservation investment in Bangladesh

21h | Earth
A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

17h | Videos
Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

1h | Videos
Made in Bangladesh Pop-culture Collectibles- the story of Pixee and Light Up

Made in Bangladesh Pop-culture Collectibles- the story of Pixee and Light Up

4h | Videos
Messi's complications about playing in the Olympics

Messi's complications about playing in the Olympics

18h | Videos