Energypac steps up to support flood victims

In an effort to help the distressed, flood-struck families of Sylhet, employees of Energypac Power Generation Ltd. (EPGL) extended a hand of support by distributing relief among victims on 2 July, 2022.

The recent flood has affected many families, leaving them in dire need of help and support. Hence, Energypac family distributed relief among 400 families residing in Sunamganj of Sylhet, reads a press release.

The distribution event was attended by Energypac officials, including Mohammad Masum Parvez, CBO, Power & Energy Division; Md. Faisal Perveg, Sr. Manager, HRAD; and Md. Imran Azim, Sr. Manager, Human Capital Management.

Company management along with employees contributed to helping the flood-affected people.