Energypac participates in global JAC Day 2023 festival

JAC Motors celebrated its 59th Anniversary called as "JAC Day" through an event recently held in Hefei, China, which representatives from Energypac took part in.

This year the day celebrated with the theme "Be Borderless", reads a press release.

Stakeholders, partners and brand custodians from all over the world joined in the celebration where the company's vision and plan for the upcoming years were revealed as well.

On the occasion, Xiang Xingchu, chairman of JAC Motors, said, "While taking every move, we derive inspiration from our insight into user needs, from our original intention to create value for users, and from our commitment to millions of users around the world. In future, we will move forward together with millions of users around the world for creating not only a better life, but also a better world. With what we can, we can create infinite possibilities."

Continuing its legacy of innovation, the global automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer from China rolled its operations in Bangladesh partnering with Energypac.

In Bangladesh, Energypac has been assembling JAC vehicles in their "State-of-the-Art Industrial Park" located at Gazipur.

This factory has a capacity of assembling 300 units of vehicles per year, indicating that 300 stories of progress are crafted from here every year. Local engineers and technicians are experiencing world-class technological inclusion which results in upskilling the nation's human resources, adds the release.

Humayun Rashid, managing director & CEO Energypac Power Generation Limited said, "JAC Motors has been a pioneer in the innovation and development of new technologies. We believe the company will reshape the automobile industry through innovative spirit and technological inclusion to build the future of transportation."

Embarking on a journey to provide people with the optimal transportation solutions to promote better life through better driving experience, Chinese Global Automaker started its story back in May 1964 in Hefei, Anhui Province, China.

This brand's vision was simple – to bring transformational changes in people's lives and ensure continuous progress of the world.

Fast forward 60 years, now anyone can easily observe the impacts vehicles have on people's lives.

Over the years, JAC Motors has been offering automobile solutions and vehicles to cater to the diversified and personalised needs of the users. Meanwhile, the global giant's commitment to manufacturing of cost-efficient and more fuel-efficient vehicles will go on so that the customers can experience superior output along with commercial viability.