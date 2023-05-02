Energypac bags JAC Digital Marketing Partner Award

02 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
02 May, 2023, 12:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Owing to their unparalleled efforts in Digital Marketing at the JAC Distributor Conference in Hafei, China, Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) has received a prestigious accolade, as the winner of the JAC Day and Digital Marketing Partner Award 2022, said a press release. 

Energypac is the sole distributor of JAC Motors, a Chinese automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer. For years, Energypac has been delivering world-class products and services as an exclusive distributor of JAC Motors in this country with phenomenal success. Their thematic communications strategy has always played a significant role in the commercialisation of JAC vehicles in Bangladesh. Such efforts played a pivotal role for Energypac in earning such recognition.

JAC Motors was founded in 1964 and has been selling passenger cars and trucks to more than 100 countries. Globally, JAC Motors has more than 500 dealerships and 14 car manufacturing plants around the world, spreading from Latin America, Europe and Africa to the Middle East and Asia.

Energypac has been assembling JAC vehicles in their Energypac Industrial Park located at Gazipur. Not only does this direct to an immense feat within the employment scenario in Bangladesh, but also opens up enormous opportunities for economic development through increased foreign investments and better living standards.

Energypac Power Generation Ltd Managing Director and CEO  Humayun Rashid said, "We are delighted to have received this prestigious accolade from JAC. This award is a testimony of our commitment to deliver the best products and services for all. Energypac aims to hold on to this commitment and carry this legacy forward for years to come."

