Eight entrepreneurs awarded on 8 March

Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, eight successful women entrepreneurs were given the Sahoshika Nari Uddokta Award to build a prosperous smart Bangladesh by involving women entrepreneurs in the development journey of Bangladesh.

About 500 women entrepreneurs from all over the country participated in the award ceremony held at IDEB auditorium in the capital on 8 March. Professional platform Career Care.Com along with Shopnoshilon in association with Women & e-Commerce Trust (WE) is and Netherlands-based entrepreneurial consultancy group PUM have taken this initiative to encouraging women through entrepreneurship.

Eminent Media personality and agriculture development activist Shykh Seraj, was present, Rehana Parvin, former national footballer and sports organizer, City Bank Senior Vice President and Head of Women Banking Nasrien Akhter, Founder President of Women and e-Commerce Trust (WE) Nasima Akhter Nisha, Country Representative of PUM. Pallab Mazhabuddin and Joint Director of Bangladesh Nazmul Huda were present as Guest of honor at the inauguration ceremony of the event.

After formal inauguration, City Alo Sahoshika Nari Uddokta Award 24 of different category were handed over among the Khadija Khatun, Rup Fashion, Jannat Ara Mili, Home Kitchen and Mili Boutique House, Kashmiri Sultana, Kashmiris Studio, Salma Parvin, Prokritir Chhoya, Razia Kabir, Razia Agro Farm, Nazmun Nahar, Rupanjal, Deepa Banik, Dipannita and Imana Haque Jyoti, Women and e-Commerce (WE).

Lead speaker Shykh Seraj emphasized on agro based business initiative with proper knowledge, tools and technology. He shared his experience and answered questions of the enthused participants.

Later, Faisal Alam, Head of Supply Chain Planning, Nestle and Digital Marketing expert Fariduzzaman Shadhin conducted session on concerned topics.

At the end of the day, a panel discussion on `Inspiring Women towards Smart was held by the moderation of Shariful Anwar, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh Computer Society. Kabir Sakib, Advisor, WE, Milton Kumar Dev Das, Mobile Recovery Police Officer and Former BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir were took part at the discussion.