Dhaka Flow's Inspire Her Wellness: Of serenity, sustainability and a celebration of women

It was a fine spring morning in the capital's Baridhara Lake Park, and the sun showed up generously. I walked into the event 'Inspire Her Wellness' by Dhaka Flow with the notion of a 'fair' in our country, which conjures images of chaotic public gatherings, cacophonous noise, aimless throngs and litter strewn haphazardly.

But, this was different.

It was a serene and organised event. A celebration of women, sustainability and mother nature. It was refreshing, and new, to see a crowd so relaxed yet focused, where everyone was minding their own business and participating in different activities.

'Inspire Her Wellness' is the third session by Dhaka Flow in honour of International Women's Day. It was a two-day festival, designed and executed by women and was open to all. This festival promises to serve as a sanctuary where women and their families can familiarise themselves with the concept of comprehensive wellness in this city.

The event started at 9 in the morning and was followed by a yoga session by Shazia Omar, a sound meditation session by Kerry and a fitness session by Nazia Hasan. There were activities throughout the day, all designed to uplift wellness.

"This is my second time at Dhaka Flow. I thoroughly enjoyed the healing session at the previous event and decided to join this one immediately after I heard about it. The positive energy everyone exchanges here is something very uncommon in this city, making each gathering at Dhaka Flow a cherished respite from the norm," said Nuren Faiza, a student at North South University.

Although focused on women, the fair had elements catering to the entire age spectrum. From art therapy and meditation to music, energy healing and engaging kids' activities, there's something for every wellness enthusiast to explore and enjoy.

"The entire event possesses a spirit of wellness, be it physical, mental, spiritual or even financial," said Tahsin N Choudhury, CMO, Dhaka Flow.

In the previous two sessions, Dhaka Flow featured 60 and 100 small businesses respectively, who showcased their products at the venue. This year, the event has 70 ventures, all led by women. Wellness products, ranging from organic skincare to healing herbs, candles, cards, books, athleisure wear, and more, were found at their stalls.

Moreover, there were stalls for pharmaceuticals and medical consultation centres too.

"Cervical cancer remains alarmingly prevalent among women, yet awareness about it remains significantly low. Our primary objective at this event is to educate the visitors about this critical issue and provide them with access to our vaccine solutions at a discounted rate.

Some of the visitors have already taken the first dose of the vaccine at our stall," said Taaha Sadman Sakib Hasan, Product Management Executive, at Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

One notable feature of this festival was its sustainability measures. The event strictly adhered to the principles of no digital displays, no PVC, no plastic waste, no animal violence, no leaflets or flyers and no hatred.

"For all the stall owners, our strict guidance was to minimise the use of plastic as low as possible. There was no use of disposable cutleries or plastic packaging. This is not something that is widely practised. It is incredible to witness how fast the entrepreneurs are catching up with this," said Shazia Omar, the founder of Dhaka Flow and a yogini.

Moreover, following the concept of 'Ahimsa,' which promotes respect for all living things and avoidance of violence towards others, the stalls only served vegetarian options for attendees. From homegrown bakeries to reputed restaurants around the city participated in the fair and all of them had curated their menus with vegetarian items.

"The impact of this fair is not limited to the two-day-long activities rather it's a movement that has a far-reaching impact. For example, while brainstorming about healthy living, we suggested Pizza-De-Wali, one of the promising restaurants in the city that had a stall at our fair, to include olive oil and red wheat in the pizza dough. They implemented it, and the taste is even more amazing, and now they are promoting it happily," added Tahsin.

Dhaka Flow witnessed a broad walk of visitors, including both locals and foreigners.

"I came to the fair to buy items from the stalls but I am surprised to see that the fair has so much to offer, beyond the stalls. Now that I shopped, my hands full, I am planning to attend the dance session," said Zahara Hossaini, an Afghan national and an employee at UNDP.

The event concluded with a panel discussion titled 'Money Matters' featuring four distinguished women in leadership roles in the country, including

Zareen Karim, Managing Director of Orion Pharma, Dilruba Chowdhury, Director, Corporate Planning, East Coast Group, Shamima Akhter, Director of Corporate Affairs, Partnerships, and Communications, Unilever, and Mehruba Reza, Senior Vice President, Head Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami-Student Banking Service at BRAC Bank Limited.

Beyond the context of financial wellness among womenfolk, the panellists engaged in conversations about barriers and challenges women face regularly.

"Even though I work in my family business, I face obstacles at my workplace because I am a woman. Sometimes, I have to wear a saree to make a statement. Sometimes, I even have to tell the board directors my age and the fact that I have a 20-year-old daughter to make them believe that I come with experience," said Zareen Karim.

At the end of the discussion, all of the panellists shared a piece of advice for women on financial literacy.

"Always make a financial plan and make sure to execute it. Do what you love and love what you do," remarked Zareen.