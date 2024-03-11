UCB celebrates Int'l Women's Day by recognising women's roles

11 March, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 03:42 pm

UCB celebrates Int'l Women's Day by recognising women's roles

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Inspired by this year's theme 'Invest in women: Accelerate progress', International Women's Day was celebrated by United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), one of the largest first-generation banks in the country, through various programs.  

A discussion along with a cultural program was held in the presence and under the supervision of female employees of the bank at its head office.

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, Director (SMESPD), Bangladesh Bank; Mohammad Monjurul Islam, Additional Director, Women Entrepreneur Development Unit, SMESPD; Shahanaj Pervin, Joint Director, Women Entrepreneur Development Unit, SMESPD; Kazi Mahzuz Maysun, renowned female entrepreneur & Director of Lakeshore Bakery, along with other distinguished guests and high officials of UCB bank were present at the celebration event.   

Speakers said that every woman is successful in her own way. Women are doing very well on digital platforms and the scope of work for women has increased in various sectors including marketing, finance and banking. So, everyone should try to do their bit for removing the obstacles that women usually face in their workplaces. Bangladesh Bank officials appreciated the role played by banks for ensuring financial inclusion and accelerating women empowerment.

After the discussion, UCB-AYMA Business Debit Card & UCB-AYMA Business Credit Card for women were officially launched.

Earlier in the morning, every female employee of the bank was welcomed with a special greeting card and flowers by Arif Quadri, the Managing Director & CEO of UCB. Special programs (such as cutting cakes) were organized on every floor of the bank in a bid to recognize the significant role played by female employees.

