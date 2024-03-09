Bankers Club hosts discussion session to celebrate Intl Women’s Day

09 March, 2024, 09:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banker's Club of Bangladesh Limited (BCBL) hosted a panel discussion in alignment with the International Women's Day 2024 theme 'Invest in women: Accelerate progresses' at BCBL premises in Uttara, today. 

Discussants shed light on issues like women-centric financial policies and gender gaps in the ecosystem. They recommended scaling up a women-centric ecosystem to achieve the SDGs, poverty eradication, gender equality, employment generation, and economic growth.

Mituli Mahbub, Chairperson, Mituli  Foundation; Nazia Jabeen, President, Sporsho Foundation; Sharmeen Murshid, Founder and CEO, Brotee Samaj Kallyan Sangstha; Tanveen Sweety, tv, film and stage actress, and Model; Rozina Islam, Head of Crime Reporting, The Daily Prothom Alo; Dr. Jannatul Ferdause, Associate Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital; Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO, ShareTrip were in the discussion panel. 

Dr. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, President, Md. Rashed Akter, Senior Vice President, Shafiqul Islam Faquir Pintu, General Secretary, Sarmin Atik, Women Affairs Secretary, members of the executive committee from BCBL, and dignitaries from different banks attended the function. 

BCBL Beats, the own band group of the Bankers Club staged a cultural function on the occasion. 

 

