‘Criminals’ to be released on Women’s Day

The country's OTT platform, 'Deepto Play' will stream a special web film 'Criminals' to mark the upcoming International Women's Day. The film was directed by Farhad Ahmed and was produced by 'Alpha Eye Studio Limited'.

The cast of the film includes Tanzika Amin, Chamak and Neel Hurerzahan in the lead roles alongside Abu Hurayra Tanvir, Irfan Sazzad and Shahriar Rana.

The story of 'Criminals', a crime-thriller, focuses on the three female characters after they fell victim to an MLM fraud.

"Frauds and scams like these are common in our country," said Farhad while talking about the film. "In these instances, the criminals fool and steal the innocents of their hard earned money and assets. And there is a lack of awareness about these occurrences among the populace," he added.

"The story of this web film was made based on a similar sort of incident. It depicts the struggle of three ordinary women coming together and fighting to get back their money. This film can be described as somewhat of a dark comedy," Farhad concluded.

