‘Criminals’ to be released on Women’s Day

Splash

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 05:58 pm

Related News

‘Criminals’ to be released on Women’s Day

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 05:58 pm
‘Criminals’ to be released on Women’s Day

The country's OTT platform, 'Deepto Play' will stream a special web film 'Criminals' to mark the upcoming International Women's Day. The film was directed by Farhad Ahmed and was produced by 'Alpha Eye Studio Limited'. 
The cast of the film includes Tanzika Amin, Chamak and Neel Hurerzahan in the lead roles alongside Abu Hurayra Tanvir, Irfan Sazzad and Shahriar Rana.
The story of 'Criminals', a crime-thriller, focuses on the three female characters after they fell victim to an MLM fraud.
"Frauds and scams like these are common in our country," said Farhad while talking about the film. "In these instances, the criminals fool and steal the innocents of their hard earned money and assets. And there is a lack of awareness about these occurrences among the populace," he added.
"The story of this web film was made based on a similar sort of incident. It depicts the struggle of three ordinary women coming together and fighting to get back their money. This film can be described as somewhat of a dark comedy," Farhad concluded.
 

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

OTT / Women's Day / web film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

7h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

6h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

11h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

9m | Videos
The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

3h | Videos
How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

1h | Videos
The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

5h | Videos