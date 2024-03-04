Women's Day: Shaathi Bangladesh hosts discussion on women's health, wellness challenges

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 08:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shaathi Bangladesh Limited today (4 March) hosted a thought-provoking panel discussion titled "Empowering Women: Navigating Health and Wellness Challenges" at the EMK Center in Dhaka in celebration of International Women's Day.

The event brought together experts, advocates, and community members to explore the multifaceted challenges surrounding women's health and wellness, reads a press statement.

With a focus on fostering dialogue and raising awareness, the panel featured distinguished speakers who shared their expertise and insights - Syed Nurrudin, Lead SRHR, Plan International Bangladesh ; Zareen Mahmud Hosein, Founder, CholPori and Marianne Ohlers, Programme Manager, Generation Unlimited, UNICEF.

The discussion was skillfully moderated by Elita Karim, singer & journalist.

Saathi Bangladesh is focusing this year on empowering women and girls to make informed decisions about their health in alignment with the 2024 IWD theme - Inspire Inclusion.

The panel discussion delved into various aspects of women's health, including but not limited to reproductive health, focusing on menstrual hygiene management (MHM), access to healthcare services, and the importance of education and awareness in promoting well-being. 

"We believe that by fostering open dialogue and collaboration, we can work towards addressing the systemic barriers that prevent women from accessing quality healthcare and achieving optimal wellness," said Mifrah Zahir, founder of Shaathi.

Attendees expressed their appreciation for the informative discussions and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and organisations dedicated to women's empowerment.

The enthralling insights reaffirmed my belief in the importance of collective action towards creating a healthier and more equitable society for all women and girls, said a participant at the event.

