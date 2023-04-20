Eid fun at Fantasy Kingdom and Foy's Lake Concord

Eid holidays are always special as they provide a much-needed break for everyone to relax and rejuvenate. Being the longest vacation in a year, everyone wants to make the most out of it and create beautiful memories. Along with family and friends, theme parks are also a popular choice to celebrate Eid in Bangladesh.

The top two theme parks in Bangladesh are the Fantasy Kingdom in Savar, located just outside Dhaka, and Foy's Lake Concord Amusement Park in the picturesque surroundings of Foy's Lake in Chattogram. These theme parks offer thrilling adventures, mesmerizing environments, gaming technology, and water rides, making Eid celebrations more enjoyable and exciting, reads a press release.

Fantasy Kingdom

Fantasy Kingdom is the only amusement park in Bangladesh that offers international standard rides, making it a perfect destination for both children and adults. Located in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, Fantasy Kingdom is known for its wide range of rides that cater to people of all ages.

Fantasy Kingdom is a must-visit amusement park during the Eid holiday in Bangladesh, thanks to its extensive collection of amazing rides. In addition to popular rides like the Roller Coaster, Ferris Wheel, Magic Carpet, and Rock and Roll, the park also offers a variety of rides suitable for children, such as the Highway Convoy, Bumper Cars, Happy Kangaroo, and more.

Adjacent to Fantasy Kingdom, Bangladesh's largest water amusement park, Water Kingdom, is also located, offering thrilling water rides such as Lazy River, Doom Slide, Tube Slide, and other fun attractions. These water rides are perfect for beating the summer heat and providing double the enjoyment during the Eid holiday.

The combination of Fantasy Kingdom and Water Kingdom makes it an ideal destination for families and thrill-seekers alike during the Eid holiday. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of rides and attractions, catering to different age groups and interests, making it a perfect place to create lasting memories and have a fun-filled Eid celebration.

Heritage Park is a special attraction in Fantasy Kingdom, where visitors can spectacle replicas of various historical places in Bangladesh, ranging from small to large rides. Along with a touch of modernity, Extreme Go-Kart has been added here, where racing enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy the thrill of racing.

For the convenience of park visitors, there is a restaurant called "Lia Restaurant" which offers a wide range of local and international cuisines. Additionally, there is a three-star resort, Atlantis, on the premises. During Eid, special arrangements are made for various events such as magic shows, live performances, concerts, and DJ parties to celebrate the festival. With well-managed car parking facilities and special security measures, the entire park is a unique destination for Eid holidaymakers to enjoy their time.

Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World

Foy's Lake Concord is a popular amusement park in Chattogram, Bangladesh, which is a perfect destination to add more joy and excitement to the festive occasion of Eid. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Chattogram city, Foy's Lake Concord is nestled in a picturesque natural environment, rich in biodiversity, making it a delightful spot for families, friends, and loved ones to gather and enjoy.

Foy's Lake Concord offers a variety of rides and attractions for both kids and adults. The park is beautifully decorated with eye-catching natural beauty and modern entertainment facilities. Some of the notable rides at Foy's Lake Concord include bumper cars, family roller coasters, pirate ship, coffee cup, Ferris wheel, happy jump, pony adventure, baby dragon, bag bounce, circus train, circus swing, bumper boats, Durbine, speed boat, pedal boat, racing boat, and more.

Adjacent to the dry park there is Sea World Water Park featuring artificial wave pools like Wave Pool, Multi-Slide, Slide World, Children's Pool, and Dancing Zone among its attractions. For the convenience of visitors, separate changing rooms and lockers are available for both men and women. They can also rent extra clothes and towels from here if desired. In addition to the water rides, Sea World also offers a gift shop and several food corners for shopping and dining options for visitors of all ages.

There is a state-of-the-art restaurant called "Lake View" that offers a wide range of delicious local and international dishes. Adjacent to it, there is the "Foy's Lake Resort," where guests can relax and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature. The resort features separate rooms or bungalows that are equipped with modern amenities and facilities.

The newest addition to Foy's Lake Concord is Foy's Lake Basecamp, a camp that offers a plethora of exciting activities in open spaces. Visitors can enjoy kayaking, archery, climbing wall, wood cabin, tree top activities, and various rides. In addition, the park authorities organize a variety of events, including concerts, fashion shows, DJ shows, game shows, and raffle draws during Eid to bring everyone together in celebration and provide extra entertainment for the visitors.

Visitors can indulge in the thrill of these rides while enjoying the scenic views of Foy's Lake, surrounded by lush green hills. The park provides a perfect blend of natural beauty and modern entertainment, making it a unique attraction for tourists and locals alike.

During the festive season of Eid, Foy's Lake Concord becomes a vibrant and colorful place as families and friends come together to celebrate and create memorable moments. The park offers a festive ambiance, with special decorations and arrangements to enhance the festive spirit. It is a popular destination for people to spend quality time with their loved ones and enjoy the Eid holiday to the fullest.

With breathtaking natural beauty, thrilling rides, and festive ambiance, Foy's Lake Concord offers a unique experience for its visitors seeking a blend of nature and entertainment during Eid or any other time of the year.

Whether you choose Fantasy Kingdom or Foy's Lake Concord, both are perfect for a serene retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city, allowing you to rejuvenate yourself after busy working days. Bring your family, friends, and loved ones this Eid and immerse yourselves in a different world of entertainment, where you can escape and unwind.