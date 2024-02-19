Revving up excitement: Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024 races into action

Prepare for the adrenaline-fueled magnificence as "Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024" gears up to take the racing scene by storm at Xtreme Racing Bangladesh on 24 February, 2024 beside Fantasy Kingdom.

Anticipation is at an all-time high as the event promises an exhilarating display of high-speed action and intense competition & attracts the nation's top-tier racers.

Staying true to its legacy of delivering heart-pounding races and intense rivalries, "Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024" is set to exceed expectations.

From tested go-kart veterans to eager newcomers, participants of all backgrounds are invited to the Xtreme Racing Go-kart Track beside Fantasy Kingdom on 24 February 2024.

The racing competition will unfold winners in 3 positions each winning a medal & generous cash incentive.

But the ultimate Championship Trophy is destined for the best racer of all time. Overall, the stellar performance of the participants is about to send shockwaves of excitement through the spectators.

With a registration fee of only Tk1,000, both racers and non-racers can seize the opportunity to participate in the tournament.

The registration deadline is on 23 February 2024 (Friday). Please go to the So don't miss the chance to be part of this thrilling go-kart tournament beside Fantasy Kingdom. Even beyond the prize money or trophy, the racers are set to experience the respect & admiration of fellow racers and entertain the enthusiastic audience with their exceptional skill and unwavering dedication.

"Detos Go-Kart Challenge 2024" transcends mere races; it is a unifying event that brings families & friends together. Spectators can immerse themselves in the breathtaking races while savouring delectable food and enjoying access to Fantasy Kingdom, ensuring an unforgettable day for all attendees.