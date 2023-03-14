‘Polar Ice Cream Moner Shukhe Aki’ Art Competition 2023 at Fantasy Kingdom and Foy’s Lake

14 March, 2023, 04:15 pm
Concord Entertainment Company Ltd and Polar Ice Cream are proud to present the fourth edition of the 'Polar Ice Cream Moner Shukhe Aki' art competition, aimed at inspiring and nurturing creativity among school going students. 

The competition will be held at two venues - Fantasy Kingdom in Dhaka and Foy's Lake Concord in Chattogram, reads a press release.

The first part of the competition will be held on Saturday (18 March) at Fantasy Kingdom, while the second part will take place on Saturday (13 May) at Foy's Lake Concord. 

The competition is open to children aged between 5 and 12 years, and they will be sorted into two groups, 'ka' and 'kha', based on their age.

This year, the registration process has been made easy with the help of school authorities in Dhaka and Chattogram. 

For more information about the event, interested people are requested to visit the website www.monershukheaki.com and the official Facebook pages of Fantasy Kingdom Complex and Polar Ice Cream.

The winners of the competition will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, along with exciting gifts, for both the competitions held in Dhaka and Chattogram. Additionally, winners up to the tenth position will be awarded crests, certificates, and books. All participants will receive a certificate of participation.

Scholars from around the nation will gather to judge the competition and provide valuable feedback to the young artists. 

