Fantasy Kingdom offers picnic packages for a wholesome park experience

Fantasy Kingdom, the pioneering entertainment destination, is thrilled to announce its personalised picnic packages, allowing visitors to tailor their park experience to perfection.

It is a leading entertainment destination, offering a magical and immersive experience for visitors of all ages, reads a press release.

With a wide range of thrilling rides, a water park, a heritage corner, go-karting, and customizable picnic packages, Fantasy Kingdom is the ultimate destination for family, friends, or colleagues group fun and entertainment.

Fantasy Kingdom has always been the top choice for fun day tours, thrilling rides, and an array of entertainment options. Now that they are offering customizable picnic packages, people of our country have the opportunity to plan the ideal fun day out and enjoy it to their fullest at the enchanting park. They can now choose from a student package or corporate package for their next outing. Other than this, the family package is also there to have a fun day out with family.

Fantasy Kingdom boasts a diverse range of attractions, including exciting rides; Water Kingdom, a refreshing water park; Heritage Corner; and adrenaline-pumping go-karting track, Xtreme Racing. Visitors can now plan their day by selecting the activities that best suit their preferences, ensuring an exciting and worth-remembering experience for all.

The park offers a vast open space perfect for picnics, creating an idyllic setting for families, friends, and colleagues. With the flexibility to customize picnic requirements, visitors can choose from a variety of options to suit their tastes and preferences.

Fantasy Kingdom is not just about rides and attractions; it's a complete entertainment package. The park provides in-house catering services, ensuring a delectable spread of food options. Visitors can also choose the delicacies from Lia Restaurant for their meals. Additionally, there is a stage and sound system available, allowing groups to organize cultural programs and events within the park premises.

Visitors can take advantage of various facilities offered by Fantasy Kingdom, including clean and well-maintained restrooms, convenient parking options, and attentive staff to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Even for the staycation parties, they have their own Resort Atlantis where they can rest and enjoy a luxurious getaway. The elegant interior and commendable room service at the resort are sure to spellbind the visitors and offer them an amazing experience.

Customisable picnic packages can be booked through the Fantasy Kingdom website or by contacting the hotline number. Whether planning a family outing, a corporate event, or a school trip, Fantasy Kingdom promises an unparalleled thrilling experience for everyone.