A symphony of Joy: Eid holiday escapades at Fantasy Kingdom and Foy's Lake Concord

For the people of Bangladesh, Eid always holds a separate place for the eve of merriments and the long vacation we get to enjoy. This is an occasion where we get the much-needed break to relax and rejuvenate. Being the longest vacation in a year, we always want to make the best out of it with our friends and family.

Keeping this in mind Concord Group presented the two pioneering amusement parks in Bangladesh, Fantasy Kingdom Complex in Dhaka and Foy's Lake Concord in Chattogram where people can explore and enjoy to their fullest, reads a press release.

These theme parks offer thrilling adventure rides, mesmerizing environments, top-notch rides, and water rides with special attractions to make Eid celebrations more enjoyable and exciting.

Fantasy Kingdom Complex is the first amusement theme park in Bangladesh that offers international standard rides making it a perfect destination for both children and adults. It is the epitome of wonder and adventure that invites all seekers of magic and excitement to indulge in a realm where fantasies come to life.

Located in Ashulia, Savar, Fantasy Kingdom presents an extensive collection of amazing rides making it a must-visit destination for the people of Dhaka during Eid vacation. Visitors can embark on a journey of whimsy and thrill as they explore their captivating array of rides. From the soaring heights of Santa Maria to the twisting turns of the Magic Carpet, their rides promise an adrenaline rush like no other. Lose yourself in the enchantment of their Ferris Wheel or brave the twists and turns of the Roller Coaster.

At Fantasy Kingdom, every ride is a gateway to a world of wonder and excitement. With the addition of HURRICANE 360 VR, the park solidifies its position as a leader in the amusement industry. Originating from Turkey, this four-seater ride promises an adrenaline-fueled journey through virtual reality landscapes, including encounters with dinosaurs, high-speed racing, and battles against colossal creatures.

Just adjacent to it is Heritage Park where visitors can spectacle replicas of various historical places in Bangladesh, ranging from small to large rides. For those with a need for speed, Xtreme Racing Go-Kart awaits. Strap in and prepare to unleash your inner racer as you navigate hairpin turns and straightaways on our state-of-the-art racing tracks. Whether one is a seasoned pro or a novice driver, Xtreme Racing offers heart-pounding excitement for all.

Escape the summer heat and dive into a world of aquatic bliss at Water Kingdom Water Park. With its cascading wave pool, lazy river, and exhilarating slides, this aquatic paradise offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With the added benefits of the personal locker and male-female separate changing room, it is a perfect place for our cultural people. Right beside Water Kingdom, there is a three-star resort catering to all the relaxation needs of the visitors.

After having a day full of thrill and adventure, one can easily rewind in the calm and serene atmosphere of Resort Atlantis. For the convenience of park visitors, there is a restaurant called "Lia Restaurant" which offers a wide range of local and international cuisines. During Eid, special arrangements are made for various events such as magic shows, live performances, concerts, and DJ parties to celebrate the festival. With well-managed car parking facilities and special security measures, the entire park is a unique destination for Eid holidaymakers to enjoy their time.

As the joyous occasion of Eid dawns upon, Foy's Lake Concord emerges as the quintessential destination to infuse Eid celebrations with boundless excitement and merriment. Surrounded by the vast Foy's Lake at Chattogram, Foy's Lake Concord stands as a beacon of joy, inviting families, friends, and loved ones to gather and revel in the spirit of Eid.

Foy's Lake Concord is a perfect amalgamation of nature and adventure rides not only for the people of Chattogram but the whole country. With a grand lake, hills, and lush greenery the park offers adventure rides for both the adults and kids. Some of the notable rides at Foy's Lake Concord include bumper cars, family roller coasters, pirate ship, coffee cup, Ferris wheel, happy jump, pony adventure, baby dragon, bag bounce, circus train, circus swing, bumper boats, Durbin, speed boat, pedal boat, racing boat, and more.

Visitors hold a special liking to the Sea World Water Park right beside Foy's Lake Concord. Huge artificial waves wash away the tiredness and gloom of the visitors at the water park. Featuring Wave Pool, Multi-Slide, Slide World, Children's Pool, and Dancing Zone Sea World is a fine place to rewind while on a break from the busy life. The security and privacy measurements at the park also attract visitors from different classes of people.

For the convenience of visitors, separate changing rooms and lockers are available for both men and women. They can also rent extra clothes and towels from here if desired. In addition to the water rides, Sea World also offers a gift shop and several food corners for shopping and dining options for visitors of all ages.

Adjacent to it lies the tranquil haven of Foy's Lake Resort, where guests can unwind amidst the beauty of nature in luxurious rooms and bungalows equipped with modern amenities. Culinary delights of "Lake View," in the Foy's Lake Concord premises offer a tantalizing array of local and international dishes to soothe the hunger and tastebuds of the visitors.

The visitors can also embark on a journey of discovery at Foy's Lake Basecamp, the newest addition to Foy's Lake Concord. Here, amidst the open spaces and lush greenery, visitors can partake in a series of adventure activities like Zip lining, Giant Swing, Archery, Paintball and tree-top activities. Foy's Lake Basecamp is the most perfect place for anyone to explore new horizons and create memories that will last a lifetime.

As Eid approaches, Foy's Lake Concord transforms into a vibrant tapestry of color and celebration, with special events and festivities to mark the occasion. From concerts and live performances to magic and acrobat shows to DJ performances and raffle draws, every moment is infused with the joyous spirit of Eid. With its breathtaking natural beauty, thrilling rides, and festive ambiance, Foy's Lake Concord offers a unique experience for visitors seeking a blend of nature and entertainment during Eid and beyond.

The two prominent amusement parks of Bangladesh, Fantasy Kingdom Complex and Foy's Lake Concord stand as the ultimate destination for families and adventurers alike for any celebrations with friends and family. Whether one seeks thrill, relaxation, or simply a moment of wonder, these parks offer something for everyone. This is an invitation to all to join in the celebration of the magic of Eid and embark on a journey into the realms of fantasy and adventure.