Rev up your engines for the thrilling 'Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023' at Fantasy Kingdom

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza as Concord Entertainment Company Limited, in partnership with the dynamic brand Bruvana, proudly presents the much-anticipated "Go Kart Challenge 2023" at the exhilarating Fantasy Kingdom. On 9 September 2023, racers and thrill-seekers will converge for a day of high-speed excitement and fierce competition.

"Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023" promises an exhilarating experience for both participants and spectators alike. As engines roar and tires screech, the racetrack at Xtreme Racing will transform into a battleground of skill and speed. Concord Entertainment Company Limited & Bruvana invites racing enthusiasts to put on their racing gear and participate in a day filled with heart-pounding moments and unforgettable memories.

Prizes that Ignite the Spirit: The champions of the " Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023" will not only earn the glory and prestige of victory but also be rewarded with remarkable prizes:

1st Place: Championship Trophy, Medal, and prize money

2nd Place: 1st Runner-up Trophy, Medal, and prize money

3rd Place: 2nd Runner-up Trophy, Medal, and prize money

With a registration fee of Tk1,500 per participant, registrants will not only gain entry to the "Go Kart Challenge 2023" but will also enjoy a complimentary lunch. Additionally, participants will receive entry to Fantasy Kingdom and benefit from a discounted entry fee to Water Kingdom.

Get ready to ignite your engines and satisfy your need for speed at the " Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023." Concord Entertainment Company Limited, in collaboration with Bruvana- Bangladesh's 1st ever sports drink! On-the-field or off-the-field, stay hydrated with your daily dose of BCAAs and Electrolytes Brand invites you to join in the excitement and be a part of this thrilling racing spectacle.

To register and ensure your place on the starting grid, visit http://zat.ink/GoKartChallenge2023 or contact us at 01404-083821