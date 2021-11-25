EBL cardholders to enjoy special benefit at Thailand’s Bumrungrad Hospital

Eastern Banl Limited (EBL) cardholders can enjoy exclusive benefit on second opinion medical consultation programme of Bumrungrad International Hospital, Thailand.

An agreement was recently signed between EBL and Bestway Services. Bestway Services is the authorised referral office of Bumrungrad in Bangladesh.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Khundker Hafizur Rahim, CEO of Bestway Services, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.



Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Liability and Wealth Management of EBL, was present at the signing ceremony among others.