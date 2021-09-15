Daraz launches In-App Shoppable Livestream Technology

Corporates

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 03:52 pm

Photo: PR
E-commerce platform Daraz is introducing Bangladesh's first in-app shoppable livestream feature to elevate people's user experience. 

With the livestream technology, Daraz's real-time content will be available to customers from Wednesday, said a press release. 

On top of this livestream feature, the new user interface will allow consumers to engage directly with sellers via comments and feature a diverse range of content, including product showcases, trivia games, and Q&A sessions. 

The audience can directly ask any question regarding the details of the product and sellers will answer them live. 

They can also avail special discount on the product being showcased live. 

This platform will also include episodes like comedy night, game show and carrier talk. 

By blending entertainment with instant purchasing through Daraz App, sellers will be able to deliver personalised shopping experiences and build trusting connections with customers.  

Daraz Chief Marketing Officer Md Tajdin Hassan said the new feature will revolutionise Bangladesh's e-commerce industry and consumers' shopping experience and habits.  

"Digital transformation is defining the ways we interact and do business. This new technology, we believe, will add value to the experience of our customers," he added.  

 

