Daraz Bangladesh unveils Grand Eid fest 2024

Corporates

Press Release
12 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 03:00 pm

Related News

Daraz Bangladesh unveils Grand Eid fest 2024

Under the tagline "Bhalobasha Pouche Jai Daraz Theke Dorjai", the Grand Eid Fest promises Best Price everyday, ensuring that your shopping experience is not only delightful but also affordable

Press Release
12 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Embrace the spirit of Eid with Daraz Bangladesh's much-anticipated 3.3-4.4 Grand Eid Fest. From 10 March to 4 April, dive into a world of savings, excitement, and cherished moments with an exclusive campaign, where every purchase is an opportunity to spread love and happiness.

Under the tagline "Bhalobasha Pouche Jai Daraz Theke Dorjai", the Grand Eid Fest promises Best Price everyday, ensuring that your shopping experience is not only delightful but also affordable, reads a press release.

From up to 5000 Fireworks voucher discounts to Hot Deals with savings reaching up to 75%, and Flash Sales. Furthermore, customers can enjoy the convenience of Buy More Save More options, including Free Shipping, and discounts of 50/80 Tk. Everyday Low Prices on products below 499 Tk and customers can relish in Free Delivery. Discounts of up to 75%, and Extra 20% Savings on Prepayment from 10 March to 10 April, 2024. Also, in Any 3 for 420 Tk and Everyday Deals below 199 Tk, among other exclusive offers and discounts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Daraz Bangladesh caters to a diverse range of categories, including Electronics, Home Appliances, Fashion Items, Home Décor, Daily and Monthly Essentials, Regular Groceries, Mother and Baby Items, and Beauty Products. Whether customers are looking to upgrade their electronics or revamp their home décor, Daraz has something for everyone.

In this campaign, Daraz proudly announces collaboration with esteemed co-sponsors like Lotto, Parachute Advansed, Beardo, Haier, Bata, and Nestle. With valued brand partners such as Ogerio, LiVon, Saffola, Baseus, Louiswill, SKMEI, Ugreen, Oraimo, Homel, SkinCafe, Motion View, Esquire Electronics Ltd., Apex, and Sprint for providing an unparalleled selection of products and services.

Keeping convenience and security top priorities, Daraz collaborates with an extensive network of payment partners—including bKash, City Bank, EBL, EBL Co-Branded Credit and Prepaid Card, HSBC, LBFL, NCC Bank, PBL, SCB, SEBL, BRAC Bank, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, Dhaka Bank, and Bank Asia ensuring a seamless and secure shopping experience during the Grand Eid Fest and beyond.

daraz / Grand Eid Fest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

43m | Videos
Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

2h | Videos
Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

1h | Videos
Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

4h | Videos