Daraz Bangladesh unveils Grand Eid fest 2024

Embrace the spirit of Eid with Daraz Bangladesh's much-anticipated 3.3-4.4 Grand Eid Fest. From 10 March to 4 April, dive into a world of savings, excitement, and cherished moments with an exclusive campaign, where every purchase is an opportunity to spread love and happiness.

Under the tagline "Bhalobasha Pouche Jai Daraz Theke Dorjai", the Grand Eid Fest promises Best Price everyday, ensuring that your shopping experience is not only delightful but also affordable, reads a press release.

From up to 5000 Fireworks voucher discounts to Hot Deals with savings reaching up to 75%, and Flash Sales. Furthermore, customers can enjoy the convenience of Buy More Save More options, including Free Shipping, and discounts of 50/80 Tk. Everyday Low Prices on products below 499 Tk and customers can relish in Free Delivery. Discounts of up to 75%, and Extra 20% Savings on Prepayment from 10 March to 10 April, 2024. Also, in Any 3 for 420 Tk and Everyday Deals below 199 Tk, among other exclusive offers and discounts.

Daraz Bangladesh caters to a diverse range of categories, including Electronics, Home Appliances, Fashion Items, Home Décor, Daily and Monthly Essentials, Regular Groceries, Mother and Baby Items, and Beauty Products. Whether customers are looking to upgrade their electronics or revamp their home décor, Daraz has something for everyone.

In this campaign, Daraz proudly announces collaboration with esteemed co-sponsors like Lotto, Parachute Advansed, Beardo, Haier, Bata, and Nestle. With valued brand partners such as Ogerio, LiVon, Saffola, Baseus, Louiswill, SKMEI, Ugreen, Oraimo, Homel, SkinCafe, Motion View, Esquire Electronics Ltd., Apex, and Sprint for providing an unparalleled selection of products and services.

Keeping convenience and security top priorities, Daraz collaborates with an extensive network of payment partners—including bKash, City Bank, EBL, EBL Co-Branded Credit and Prepaid Card, HSBC, LBFL, NCC Bank, PBL, SCB, SEBL, BRAC Bank, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, Dhaka Bank, and Bank Asia ensuring a seamless and secure shopping experience during the Grand Eid Fest and beyond.