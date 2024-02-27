Daraz to lay off 500 employees this week: Sources

Bangladesh

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
27 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 04:39 pm

Related News

Daraz to lay off 500 employees this week: Sources

This decision was taken as a last resort, Daraz acting CEO said in a statement today

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
27 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 04:39 pm
Daraz to lay off 500 employees this week: Sources

Daraz Bangladesh will lay off over 500 employees this week, company sources said today (27 February).

Although the e-commerce platform declined to officially comment and disclose the number of employees being laid off at a town hall meeting that took place in the afternoon, they released a statement on their website.

"After much deliberation, we collectively arrived at the decision to adopt a more streamlined and agile structure. Reluctantly, we will bid farewell to many valued members of the Daraz family," said James Dong, its acting CEO, in the statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sources said at least a 35% headcount reduction will occur by this week, and three chief experience officers (CXOs) are set to be laid off.  

"Ultimately, more than 500 people would lose their jobs at Daraz Bangladesh," said two senior officials seeking anonymity.

The e-commerce market leader has around 1,700 employees, including around 950 permanent ones.

In its statement, Daraz Bangladesh said, "This decision was taken as a last resort. Over the past couple of years, we have worked to manage costs and improve operational efficiency substantially. Despite our efforts to explore different solutions, our cost structure continues to fall short of our financial targets."

Daraz mentioned "facing unprecedented challenges" in the market as the reason behind such a decision. 

"We must take swift action to ensure our company's long-term sustainability and continued growth," Daraz said. 

Addressing those who will be laid off, it said, "Your dedication and expertise have been instrumental in shaping Daraz into what it is today. Daraz could not have done it without you.

"Together, we have made a lasting impact on millions of consumers and hundreds of thousands of sellers through digitalization. We will do all we can to support you through a severance scheme, career support and overall wellness."

Moving forward, Daraz said its focus is on proactively improving the consumer experience by diversifying its offerings of value-for-money products and expanding product categories. 

"In tandem, we will work to enhance the operational efficiency of sellers on our platform. We will also strive to cultivate an efficient, nimble, and resilient organisation, instilled with fighting spirit and the capability to achieve victories essential for maintaining our market leadership in all five markets," reads the statement.

Daraz said it remains passionate and ambitious about South Asia and is committed to maintaining its regional presence in order to continue contributing to its digital transformation. 

"Our overarching goal is to enable businesses and consumers across South Asia to reap the benefits of e-commerce," reads the statement.

"We are sad to say goodbye to the talented Darazians leaving us. At the same time, we have full confidence in our team's ability to continue to uplift communities through the transformative power of commerce," it added.

Economy / Top News

daraz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

4h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

51m | Videos
Israel-Gaza ceasefire by next week: Biden

Israel-Gaza ceasefire by next week: Biden

3h | Videos
Even if the shop is open, there is no theft

Even if the shop is open, there is no theft

4h | Videos
Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

4h | Videos