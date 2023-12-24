Daraz becomes No 1 e-commerce brand in Bangladesh for 3rd consecutive year

Daraz, the country's largest online marketplace, was recognised as Bangladesh's No 1 E-commerce brand.

From being the 12th most-loved brand last year, the company rose to be the 7th most-loved brand, overall in 2023, across all industries, reads a press release.

Daraz achieved the recognition at the 15th edition of the Best Brand Award held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital on 23 December.

Bangladesh Brand Forum has been recognizing the exceptional contributions of brands to the Bangladeshi market since 2008. This year, the esteemed award program acknowledged 15 overall top brands in the country through a direct consumer survey of 10,000 customers across the country, highlighting their significant impact and excellence in the diverse landscape of Bangladesh's market.

Sharing gratitude towards the customers and stakeholders for their constant support towards Daraz, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz said, "Over the past 9 years, Daraz has consistently been striving to build a trustworthy image in an industry prone to trust issues. At the heart of this is our uncompromising attitude toward driving the best value for the buyers, sellers, and all other partners. We are extremely elated to receive this recognition which will further inspire us to continue our mission to connect sellers and buyers of all walks from every corner in Bangladesh by bringing groundbreaking innovations and value additions."

On the occasion, the Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, Talat Rahim said, "This award inspires Daraz to go above and beyond to make the shopping journey not only entertaining for all but also revolutionizing the e-commerce terrain in the upcoming days."

Starting its journey in 2014 and fully owned by Alibaba since 2018, Daraz achieved remarkable order growth in the last 9 years. The platform currently offers an assortment of 15 Million+ products for customers to choose from. Besides, more than 3000 riders are working relentlessly to ensure timely delivery to 64 districts catering to over 20 Million verified users as of 2023.