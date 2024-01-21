Daraz launches Bangladesh’s first-ever Daraz Free Delivery Festival

Corporates

Press Release
21 January, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 04:55 pm

Related News

Daraz launches Bangladesh’s first-ever Daraz Free Delivery Festival

Press Release
21 January, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 04:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daraz, South Asia's leading online e-commerce platform, is bringing the first-ever Daraz Free Delivery Festival. 

Taking place from 25 January to 31 January 2024, shoppers can enjoy free delivery nationwide on millions of items across groceries, fashion, beauty, electronics, home and decor, and much more. 

This reinforces Daraz's commitment to South Asian communities, showcasing the development and optimization of infrastructure and advanced tools to ensure seamless nationwide Free Delivery.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With a focus on all categories, Daraz's first sales campaign of the year encourages shoppers to unlock the best Free Delivery promotions during the Daraz Free Delivery Festival. 

Customers can enjoy up to 70% discount, any 3 bundles from Tk 499, up to 70% discount on Hot Deals, up to 60% discount on Mega Deals, brand warranty, and up to Tk 10,000 voucher. 

To top it all, shoppers will also enjoy free delivery along with all the offers maximising their savings.  

The primary goal of the Daraz Free Delivery Festival is to provide the opportunities for everyone to fulfil their everyday needs at the best value, regardless of one's location without any added delivery cost. 

In 2023, inflation nearly reached double digits, hitting a 12-year high at 9.93% in October. Additionally, the significant surge in fuel prices, taxes, and service fees due to updates in business regulations has led to higher delivery fees across businesses in Bangladesh, contributing to increased costs in online shopping. 

Daraz Free Delivery Festival helps maximise the savings for the shoppers as they can now obtain their everyday needs from the comfort of their homes without the hassle of transportation or delivery costs. 

Daraz also aims at using this platform to extend its reach to underserved communities by offering Free Delivery nationwide, making it possible for consumers outside Dhaka (Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet etc.) to conveniently get their everyday needs, at the best price. In December 2023 alone, more than half of Daraz shoppers already enjoyed free delivery, representing a 500% increase compared to January 2023. 

Daraz Free Delivery Festival also serves as an instrumental tool for sellers to explore previously untapped regions, unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities. 

It provides Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the opportunity to expand their businesses into unexplored territories and broaden their footprints, witnessing a substantial increase in their reach and revenue. 

With a growing objective for SMEs to expand their country coverage, Daraz sees more sellers embracing free delivery as a tool to grow their business, with 70% growth in sellers participating in free delivery in the past year.

"Our commitment has always been to create access to the largest selection of products at the best prices delivered directly to the doorstep of our customers, and the Daraz Free Delivery Festival is a proof to this dedication. We have developed a fleet of hundreds of vehicles that connect strategically placed fulfilment and sorting centres across every region of the country. Here, our thousands of delivery heroes collect packages to deliver directly to our customers' doorsteps. This unique nationwide logistics infrastructure is complemented by state-of-the-art technology, enabling real-time tracking and route optimization, serving Daraz's goal to deliver packages faster and cheaper regardless of one's geographical location." shared Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Daraz Bangladesh's Chief Operating Officer. 

daraz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

7h | Panorama
As the number of vehicles and pedestrians are constantly changing, street management also needs constant supervision. Photo: TBS

Why road safety remains a pipe dream

4h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

1d | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

1h | Videos
Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

3h | Videos
Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

5h | Videos
The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

19h | Videos