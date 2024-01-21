Daraz launches Bangladesh’s first-ever Daraz Free Delivery Festival

Daraz, South Asia's leading online e-commerce platform, is bringing the first-ever Daraz Free Delivery Festival.

Taking place from 25 January to 31 January 2024, shoppers can enjoy free delivery nationwide on millions of items across groceries, fashion, beauty, electronics, home and decor, and much more.

This reinforces Daraz's commitment to South Asian communities, showcasing the development and optimization of infrastructure and advanced tools to ensure seamless nationwide Free Delivery.

With a focus on all categories, Daraz's first sales campaign of the year encourages shoppers to unlock the best Free Delivery promotions during the Daraz Free Delivery Festival.

Customers can enjoy up to 70% discount, any 3 bundles from Tk 499, up to 70% discount on Hot Deals, up to 60% discount on Mega Deals, brand warranty, and up to Tk 10,000 voucher.

To top it all, shoppers will also enjoy free delivery along with all the offers maximising their savings.

The primary goal of the Daraz Free Delivery Festival is to provide the opportunities for everyone to fulfil their everyday needs at the best value, regardless of one's location without any added delivery cost.

In 2023, inflation nearly reached double digits, hitting a 12-year high at 9.93% in October. Additionally, the significant surge in fuel prices, taxes, and service fees due to updates in business regulations has led to higher delivery fees across businesses in Bangladesh, contributing to increased costs in online shopping.

Daraz Free Delivery Festival helps maximise the savings for the shoppers as they can now obtain their everyday needs from the comfort of their homes without the hassle of transportation or delivery costs.

Daraz also aims at using this platform to extend its reach to underserved communities by offering Free Delivery nationwide, making it possible for consumers outside Dhaka (Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet etc.) to conveniently get their everyday needs, at the best price. In December 2023 alone, more than half of Daraz shoppers already enjoyed free delivery, representing a 500% increase compared to January 2023.

Daraz Free Delivery Festival also serves as an instrumental tool for sellers to explore previously untapped regions, unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities.

It provides Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the opportunity to expand their businesses into unexplored territories and broaden their footprints, witnessing a substantial increase in their reach and revenue.

With a growing objective for SMEs to expand their country coverage, Daraz sees more sellers embracing free delivery as a tool to grow their business, with 70% growth in sellers participating in free delivery in the past year.

"Our commitment has always been to create access to the largest selection of products at the best prices delivered directly to the doorstep of our customers, and the Daraz Free Delivery Festival is a proof to this dedication. We have developed a fleet of hundreds of vehicles that connect strategically placed fulfilment and sorting centres across every region of the country. Here, our thousands of delivery heroes collect packages to deliver directly to our customers' doorsteps. This unique nationwide logistics infrastructure is complemented by state-of-the-art technology, enabling real-time tracking and route optimization, serving Daraz's goal to deliver packages faster and cheaper regardless of one's geographical location." shared Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Daraz Bangladesh's Chief Operating Officer.