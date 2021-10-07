Daraz Fashion Week 2021 offers lucrative discounts

Country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh, launched the Live phase of Daraz Fashion Week 2021 today.

The fashion week will continue till 13 October, said a press release.

The exclusive event comes bearing lucrative discounts and offers, providing the fashion enthusiasts with the opportunity to shop at their heart's content.

Under the Daraz Fashion Week, consumers can avail themselves of exciting Vouchers, Flash Sales, Mega Deals, and Collectable Vouchers.

The top three purchasers of this special event will receive a premium gift from Logitech, while the highest purchaser will get an exclusive smartwatch from Motion View. On top of that, one lucky customer will receive the Motorola G10 Power.

Customers need to post their purchasing experience from Daraz and share it on the fan page with the caption #DFW 2021. The lucky customer will be chosen the winner based on the engagement such as like, share, and comment.

In addition to that, consumers partaking in the Fashion Week can review the products. Ten winners will receive gifts at their doorstep. The winners will be confirmed via SMS. Fashionistas of the country can now purchase their desired items from renowned brands in a hassle-free and cost-effective manner at a delivery charge of BDT 9 only.

Twelve clothing, Trendz, Kay Kraft, Raw Nation, Hermizon, Splash, and Socks are the brand partners of the Fashion Week. The gift partners are Motorola, Logitech, Smart gadget home, Motion View. The payment partners of the special occasion are HSBC, SCB, and Rocket, while the media partner is ICE Today.

The title for Daraz's Fashion week has been sponsored by Apex.

Sumia Rahman, category director, Fashion and General Merchandising of Daraz, said, "We, at Daraz, have always worked towards enhancing the consumers' convenience using an innovative and sustainable approach.

"This time, with the Daraz Fashion Week, we have taken a step forward towards fulfilling the consumers' fashion requirements. Fashion devotees will now get the opportunity to adapt to fashion trends, conveniently, with just a few clicks on their devices."