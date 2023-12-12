Daraz Bangladesh launches year-end extravaganza with 12.12 campaign

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh is set to conclude the year on a high note with its 12.12 Campaign, titled Grand Year End Sale. 

The campaign, running from December 12-21, promises customers an unmatched shopping experience with exclusive offers and unique selling points.

With a focus on all categories, Daraz encourages shoppers to "Buy Everything on Daraz, Best Price Everyday." Customers can enjoy savings of up to 15% on online payment, along with Free Delivery on selected items and up to 12,000 TK voucher. The campaign features an array of engaging activities, including Shake Shake, Hot Deals, Mega Deals, Review & Win, Daraz Games, Any 3 bundles, and Everyday Low Prices. 

Ensuring a secure and convenient shopping environment, Daraz has partnered with a diverse array of payment options, including bKash, Nagad, City Bank, UCB, EBL, Daraz-EBL (CBC), EBL ZIP, LBFL, SEBL, PBL, Bank Asia, Pubali Bank, NCC, NRB, and FSIBL.

The campaign is made possible through collaborations with co-sponsors, Haier Bangladesh Limited, Infinix BD, Bata, Lotto Bangladesh, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd., Parachute Advanced, Dettol, and Motion View. Additionally, Daraz is proud to be associated with esteemed brand partners, Homel, Oraimo, LouisWill, SKMEI, TP-Link Bangladesh, realme, Fabrilife, Nestle Bangladesh, Godrej Household Products Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd. (Retail), RB Bangladesh (Harpic), FURNICOM, Wiresto, Singer Bangladesh, Minister-Myone Group, Manfare, iNFINITY Mega Mall, Ogerio, WOW Skin Science, Skin Cafe Limited, RiBANA, Marico Bangladesh Limited, Colgate, International Distributions Limited (Kelloggs'), Puma, International Distributions Limited (Nivea), and RB Bangladesh (Veet).

Chief Marketing Officer, Talat Rahim, expressed, "Daraz 12.12 is not just another campaign; it is the last grand sale for the year, offering unparalleled deals and an exceptional shopping journey. 

 

