Chanchal Chowdhury brand ambassador for Bashundhara Tissue

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury has recently become the brand ambassador of Bashundhara Tissue. Mustafizur Rahman, deputy managing director of Bashundhara Group, signed an agreement with Chanchal Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy

Renowned actor Chanchal Chowdhury has become the brand ambassador of Bashundhara Tissue.

An agreement was signed on Thursday at the Sunflower Restaurant in Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka, said a press release.

Mustafizur Rahman, deputy managing director of Bashundhara Group, signed the agreement paper with Chanchal Chowdhury.

"Bashundhara Tissue has been donating Tk1 from the sale of every pack of Bashundhara tissue to Bashundhara Special Children Foundation for the development of autistic children for 20 years. So, in addition to providing necessary education and training to the children to make their lives a little easier, we are now working to make mass people more aware of this issue. A noble personality like Chanchal Chowdhury will add immense value to our cause," said Mustafizur Rahman.

Senior officials of Bashundhara Group, including Major Mohsinul Karim (Retd), in charge of Bashundhara Special Children Foundation, Mohammad Alauddin, head of Marketing, Mohammad Towfique Hasan, HOD, Marketing and Business Development, Quazi Imdadul Haque, general manager, Sales (Tissue and Hygiene), Imranul Kabir, marketing manager, representatives of their communication agency, Mpower were present at the event.

Chanchal Chowdhury is a talented and distinguished actor of Bangladesh, who is currently working in the international arena as well. This agreement was signed for one year to be involved in the activities of Bashundhara Tissue as the brand ambassador. He will be directly involved in several of the brand's ongoing campaigns against impure perceptions and harmful practices.

Commenting on this agreement, Mustafizur Rahman said, "We are very hopeful that the brand's association with this beloved actor will help us continue to convey positive messages to our consumers, including people all over the country. Our goal is to remove all the impurities and indecency from society. One of our main social responsibilities is working for the development of children with autism. Many people fail to act normally with autistic children and their parents, due to negative perception of autism."