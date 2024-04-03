Teaser out for Xefer, Chanchal Chowdhury starrer 'Monogamy'

Popular Bangladeshi streaming platform Chorki unveiled the teaser for the highly anticipated romantic comedy film "Monogamy" on their official Facebook page this Tuesday.

The teaser is captioned, "Everything is possible between these two generations other than a relation, is that right?"

In the teaser, Xefer portrays the role of "empowered millennial Lamia," while Chanchal Chowdhury embodies the character of "ultimate boomer Shafkat."

The couple, representing two distinct generations, is depicted bickering over various matters, such as Lamia's choice of attire and her reluctance to conform to traditional homemaking roles.

"Monogamy" is produced by Mostofa Farooki.

The film is scheduled for release on Chorki on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr.