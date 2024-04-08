'IPDC Amader Gaan' is releasing Eid special song by Chanchal Chowdhury

Corporates

Press Release
08 April, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 10:00 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Amidst the festive atmosphere of Holy Eid-ul-Fitr, a new rendition of an immensely popular song is going to be released on the YouTube channel of 'IPDC Amader Gaan'.

Renowned musician Gazi Mazharul Anwar composed this song, which has been presented by the duo of singer Miftah Jaman and one of the country's most beloved actors, Chanchal Chowdhury, who has also earned acclaim in the music industry. 

The ongoing 5th season of 'IPDC Amader Gaan' is a tribute to Gazi Mazharul Anwar, a recipient of Bangladesh's highest national honors, 'Shadhinota Puroshkar' and 'Ekushey Padak', who is an immortal figure in the country's art and culture.

The creations of this esteemed musician, who has won the National Film Award seven times, still resonate with the people of Bangladesh through more than twenty thousand songs. 

 

