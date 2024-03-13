Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 12:36 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A movie based on the biography of Mrinal Sen, one of the iconic filmmakers of the subcontinent is set to be released in April. The movie is titled 'Padatik' and was directed by renowned Kolkata-based filmmaker, Srijit Mukherji.

Popular Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury will be seen in the central character of Mrinal Sen. The shooting of the film concluded last year, and was also showcased at various film festivals worldwide. However, there was a delay in the public release of the film.

However, the wait for the release is soon to end as the director took to the press saying, "We have been eager to release 'Padatik' for a while now. Now I am really happy to announce that the audience will get to see the movie in April."

Expressing his excitement for the film, Actor Chanchal Choudhury wrote on his Facebook page, "Srijit Mukherji's 'Padatik' - eagerly waiting to see it on the big screen."

The film was first screened at the London Indian Film Festival in November 2023. In the movie, Actress Moushumi Ghosh portrayed the role of Mrinal Sen's wife, Geeta Sen. Aside from that, Jeetu Kamal played the character of Satyajit Ray. The film was jointly produced by Friends Communication and Big Screen Production.
 

