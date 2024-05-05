Chanchal is back with 'Kaalpurush'

Chorki recently revealed the poster for the upcoming release, 'Kaalpurush' on their social media. The poster features actors FS Nayeem, Tanzika Amin, and Chanchal Chowdhury as the stars of the series.

The poster itself shows the three, with blood splatters on the ground, and the feet of a body on one side.

The upcoming show was written and directed by Salzar Rahman, and it will also be his directorial debut film.

The social media post from the streaming platform had garnered a lot of attention. Though the release date was not mentioned in their post, Tanjia Tasnim, Public Relation Officer of Chorki revealed to The Business Standard that the show is set to be released on any Thursday within the month of May.

