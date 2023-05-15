BUP International Model United Nations Conference 2023 ends

15 May, 2023, 04:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The closing ceremony of BUP International Model United Nations Conference 2023 was held on 13 May. 

BUP Global Affairs Council, a student-led club of  Bangladesh University of Professionals, orgainsed the event, reads a press release.

More than 300 university-level delegates from both national and international institutions participated in the conference. 

The theme of this year's conference was "Encouraging Safe and Ethical Technological Usages Through Global Cooperation to Reduce Violence, Civil and Geopolitical Conflicts." 

The focus on this theme was particularly important given the growing concerns around the world about the misuse of technology and its impact on security and human rights, the release added.

The ceremony began with a welcome address from the Deputy Secretary General of BUPIMUN 2023, Meherin Ahmed Roza, who spoke at the event, expressing her gratitude to all the participants for their hard work and dedication. 

She praised the efforts of the organising committee and the executive board members for making the event a great success.

The Secretary General, Araf Ibn Saif, expressed his pride and happiness as BUPGAC set yet another benchmark in the MUN circuit of Bangladesh through BUPIMUN 2023.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals, who gave an   inspiring speech about the importance of MUN conferences in promoting global cooperation and understanding.

The closing ceremony featured the much-awaited announcement of the winners of the Best Delegation Award and the Best Country Delegation Award, as per the rules of Integrated MUN. These awards are highly coveted by the participants, and the winners were announced amidst great applause and cheers from the audience.

The Special Guest of the event, Brigadier General Muhammad Ali Talukder, dean of the Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies, addressed the audience, emphasising the need for young people to be engaged in global issues and to take an active role in shaping the world's future.

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)

