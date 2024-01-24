Conference on industry-academia collaboration held at BUP

The Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) organised a conference on "Industry-Academia Collaboration" at BUP campus in Dhaka on Wednesday (24 January).

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present in the programme, reads a press release. 

Professor Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, and prominent academicians from other reputed universities namely BUET, DU and JU also attended the programme.

Representatives from different industries in Bangladesh also attended the conference. 

In any country collaboration between academia and industry is crucial for driving innovation, economic growth, and societal development. The primary objectives of academia-industry collaboration are to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, establish a symbiotic relationship between academia and industry, accelerate the transfer of knowledge and enhance the practical relevance of academic research.

