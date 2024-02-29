Maastricht University, Netherlands signs MoU with Bangladesh University of Professionals

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Maastricht University, Netherlands and Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on 26 February at the Maastricht University, Netherlands.

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General MD Mahbub-ul Alam, BSP, afwc, PSC, MPhil, PhD and Professor Dr AMWJ Schols, Dean, Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Science of Maastricht University were present at MoU signing ceremony, reads a press release.

The main purpose of the MoU is to build up bilateral relations in academics and research between these two organisations.

Students of BUP will have the opportunity to undertake the Foundation of Global Health course taught by the international faculty members with full scholarships and upon completion of this course, students will receive diploma certificates.

Additionally, symposiums will be organised by Maastricht University bringing together students from nine universities. This agreement is expected to bring about new opportunities for collaboration in higher education between BUP and Maastricht University.

