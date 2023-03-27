BUP Observes Genocide Day

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) observed the Genocide Day with due dignity and honour on 25 March at Bijoy Auditorium organised by BUP Literature and Drama Club.

The day was observed to convey the significance of the day among the next generation, reads a press release.

The day includes the commemoration of 25 March genocides and discussions.

In the discussions, Professor of BUP Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Chair Dr Syed Anwar Husain commemorated the barbaric attack and atrocity committed by Pakistani aggressors on the black night of 25 March.

BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam also delivered speech in the programme.

Among others, BUP Pro-VC Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain along with other senior officials, faculty members, staff and students also attended the programme.

Besides, many faculty members, high officials and students had joined the discussion virtually.