15th Annual Senate Meeting held at BUP

Education

Press Release
20 June, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 11:41 pm

Related News

15th Annual Senate Meeting held at BUP

Press Release
20 June, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 11:41 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

On Tuesday (20 June), the Fifteenth Annual Senate Meeting of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at the Bijoy Auditorium of BUP.

BUP Vice-Chancellor and Senate Chairman Maj Gen Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD presided over the meeting, reads an ISPR news release.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Senate Chairman thanked the outgoing members and welcomed the newly-appointed members.

Later, BUP Treasurer Air Cdre Md Shafiqul Islam, ndc, fawc, psc, GD(P) put forward the revised 2022-2023 fiscal year budget amounting to Tk117.96 crore and announced a Tk129.59 crore budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 that was unanimously approved by Senate Members.

Chief of Public Relations, Information, and Publications (PRIP) Air Cdre Syed Fakruddin Masud, BSP, ndc, psc, GD(P) also presented the Fifteenth Annual Report (July 2022-June 2023) of BUP.

Later, the annual report was approved by the senate members.

BUP Registrar A B M Faisal Baten, ndc, psc conducted the meeting. 

Maj Gen Md Mahbub-ul Alam said at the beginning of his speech that the creation of new knowledge, expansion of education, various infrastructure developments, are going on. "BUP has already formulated an 'Academic Strategic Plan', and its implementation will assist in achieving its success at the national and international level".

He specifically mentioned that BUP students have been achieving continuous success at home and abroad. Five students from five faculties are selected for 'Prime Minister Gold Medal' for 2019, the chairman added.

Besides, he also mentioned that a research cell has already been established in BUP through the proper management of the money allocated to the research sector. Alam informed that the work on the book titled "Bangabandhu: A Profile in Leadership" by BUP Bangabandhu Chair has already been completed.

He also mentioned that BUP has decided to enrol international students and sign a memorandum of understanding with various domestic and international universities and institutions to highlight the university in the international arena of higher education.

Among the Senate Members, notably Muhammed Faruk Khan, MP, Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam (Bir Uttam), MP, Nurul Islam Nahid, MP, HN Ashiqur Rahman, MP; secretaries from different ministries, high officials from Bangladesh Armed Forces, and high officials of BUP were present in the meeting.  

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

11h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

11h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

14h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

3h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

8h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline