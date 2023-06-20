15th Annual Senate Meeting held at BUP

On Tuesday (20 June), the Fifteenth Annual Senate Meeting of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at the Bijoy Auditorium of BUP.

BUP Vice-Chancellor and Senate Chairman Maj Gen Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD presided over the meeting, reads an ISPR news release.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Senate Chairman thanked the outgoing members and welcomed the newly-appointed members.

Later, BUP Treasurer Air Cdre Md Shafiqul Islam, ndc, fawc, psc, GD(P) put forward the revised 2022-2023 fiscal year budget amounting to Tk117.96 crore and announced a Tk129.59 crore budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 that was unanimously approved by Senate Members.

Chief of Public Relations, Information, and Publications (PRIP) Air Cdre Syed Fakruddin Masud, BSP, ndc, psc, GD(P) also presented the Fifteenth Annual Report (July 2022-June 2023) of BUP.

Later, the annual report was approved by the senate members.

BUP Registrar A B M Faisal Baten, ndc, psc conducted the meeting.

Maj Gen Md Mahbub-ul Alam said at the beginning of his speech that the creation of new knowledge, expansion of education, various infrastructure developments, are going on. "BUP has already formulated an 'Academic Strategic Plan', and its implementation will assist in achieving its success at the national and international level".

He specifically mentioned that BUP students have been achieving continuous success at home and abroad. Five students from five faculties are selected for 'Prime Minister Gold Medal' for 2019, the chairman added.

Besides, he also mentioned that a research cell has already been established in BUP through the proper management of the money allocated to the research sector. Alam informed that the work on the book titled "Bangabandhu: A Profile in Leadership" by BUP Bangabandhu Chair has already been completed.

He also mentioned that BUP has decided to enrol international students and sign a memorandum of understanding with various domestic and international universities and institutions to highlight the university in the international arena of higher education.

Among the Senate Members, notably Muhammed Faruk Khan, MP, Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam (Bir Uttam), MP, Nurul Islam Nahid, MP, HN Ashiqur Rahman, MP; secretaries from different ministries, high officials from Bangladesh Armed Forces, and high officials of BUP were present in the meeting.