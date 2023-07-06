BUP organises skill development event

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Career Club is organising BUP Career Edge 2023, a 3-day skill development event, presented by HBD Services and co-sponsored by IFIC Bank PLC.

Participants get to access a variety of Masterclasses and gain valuable knowledge about their preferred disciplines, reads a press release.

Interactive Cares, Creative IT Institute & Amar iSchool have come together as the Learning Partners of the event.

The event aims to feature Masterclasses on 14-16 July with several interactive sessions led by industry experts, organised into 3 bundles:

Content Development Bundle: SEO, Copywriting, and Microsoft Powerpoint

Data Analytics Bundle: Python, Power BI, and Microsoft Excel

Creative and Graphics Bundle: Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and Figma

Participants from any Bangladeshi university can register for a bundle for Tk650. Each participant can sign up for one bundle.

Participants are eligible to contend for a grand prize pool of Tk50,000, gifts and certification.

Register here: https://forms.gle/8zPDgeAciF748ZRg7